AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.81 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

