The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 29,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $168,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.