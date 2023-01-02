Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Cut by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.34 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.