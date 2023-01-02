Raymond James & Associates Has $614.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.36% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $614,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.