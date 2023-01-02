Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Raymond James & Associates’ Largest Position

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,810,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.34 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.34.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

