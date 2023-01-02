Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.41 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

