SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 16,375 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

