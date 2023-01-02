Xponance Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 75.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 84.3% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $76.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

