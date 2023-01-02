Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 58,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CI opened at $331.34 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.