First United Bank & Trust Sells 415 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $145.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.40.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

