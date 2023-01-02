Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 433 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 0.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at General Mills

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.