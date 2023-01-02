Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

SPGI opened at $334.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $473.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

