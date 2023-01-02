Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $708.63 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $927.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $700.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.87. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

