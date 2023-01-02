Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $8.80 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17,180.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $141.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

