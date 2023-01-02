Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,886 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $191.19 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

