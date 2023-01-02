Field & Main Bank Invests $2.80 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,451,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 644,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

