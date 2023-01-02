Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 10.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $151.85 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.44.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

