Field & Main Bank Has $1.59 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.29. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

