Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 556 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.31 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.