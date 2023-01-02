L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.49% of L3Harris Technologies worth $195,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

LHX opened at $208.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.31 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.