NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $117.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The company has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

