Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 678 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 230,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.