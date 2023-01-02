Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

