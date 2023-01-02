iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,942 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TIP opened at $106.44 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

