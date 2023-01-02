TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TLW Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 3.3% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $79.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

