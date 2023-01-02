Sterling Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.