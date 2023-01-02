Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,644,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 102,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 226,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

