Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $266.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

