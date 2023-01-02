Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.49 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $351.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

