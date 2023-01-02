Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $559.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.27 and its 200 day moving average is $505.84.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.