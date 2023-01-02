Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $351.55 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

