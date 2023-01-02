Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 4.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $365.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

