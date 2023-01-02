Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $197,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $308.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

