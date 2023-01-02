Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 111,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

KO opened at $63.61 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

