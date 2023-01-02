Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,199,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Medtronic worth $177,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $77.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

