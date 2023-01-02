Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 4.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $308.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

