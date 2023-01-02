First United Bank & Trust Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $214.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

