Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 42,031 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

