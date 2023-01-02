Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,402 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $336.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.96. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $575.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

