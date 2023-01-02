First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,426 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $336.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

