Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $391,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

