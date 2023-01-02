Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP opened at $96.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

