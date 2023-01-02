First Merchants Corp Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.6% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $319.41 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $463.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

