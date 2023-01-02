Round Table Services LLC Has $30.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 5.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $30,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.