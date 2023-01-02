Field & Main Bank Has $329,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

NYSE:GIS opened at $83.85 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.