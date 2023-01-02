Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

CRM stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $256.87.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.