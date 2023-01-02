Field & Main Bank Sells 4,035 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Field & Main Bank cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 693,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 326,563 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 202,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.4% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 179,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

