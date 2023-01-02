Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 88.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 693,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 326,563 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 202,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 27.4% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 179,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

