Field & Main Bank Sells 765 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

