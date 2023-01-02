Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.